 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Maui Wowie Single Origin Era Pod

Maui Wowie Single Origin Era Pod

by BLOOM FARMS

Write a review
BLOOM FARMS Concentrates Cartridges Maui Wowie Single Origin Era Pod

$45.00MSRP

About this product

The sweet aroma and taste of ripe pineapple gives Maui Wowie its fun tropical name. Perfect for a productive day, this delicious sativa delivers a satisfying jolt of functional energy to motivate and inspire creativity, plus a light layer of body relaxation. It’s often chosen to offset muscle tension, poor appetite and anxious feelings.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.