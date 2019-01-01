About this product
Monster Cookies is the perfect cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Granddaddy Purple. Loved for its surprising surge of euphoria and relaxation, this ultra-soothing indica strain is common in the evening to encourage relaxation and a restful bedtime and to ease ongoing physical discomfort, sleep trouble and anxious thoughts.
About this strain
Monster Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Monster Cookies is an 80% indica cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple that delivers a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Its aroma is dominated by earthy notes, enriched by a grape and berry scent passed on by Granddaddy Purple. Hues of purple and green weave together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes, colors that continue to darken with maturation. Calming sedation wells up over time, making this strain ideal for late night use.