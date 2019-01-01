 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Monster Cookies (0.5G) Single Origin Cartidge

Monster Cookies (0.5G) Single Origin Cartidge

by BLOOM FARMS

About this product

Monster Cookies is the perfect cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Granddaddy Purple. Loved for its surprising surge of euphoria and relaxation, this ultra-soothing indica strain is common in the evening to encourage relaxation and a restful bedtime and to ease ongoing physical discomfort, sleep trouble and anxious thoughts.

About this strain

Monster Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Monster Cookies is an 80% indica cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple that delivers a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Its aroma is dominated by earthy notes, enriched by a grape and berry scent passed on by Granddaddy Purple. Hues of purple and green weave together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes, colors that continue to darken with maturation. Calming sedation wells up over time, making this strain ideal for late night use. 

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.