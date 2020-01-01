 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Oracle remains a “holy grail” strain for its power and prominence. This indica-dominant flower offers dreamy euphoria paired with a relaxed focus and creative calm effects. It has been known to alleviate ongoing physical discomfort and an anxious mind while stimulating the appetite. Use this sun-grown strain carefully as it contains a healthy helping of THC. Flavor Profile: Basil, berry and raw cane sugar swirled with a pinch of sativa musk

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.