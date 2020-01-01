About this product

Oracle remains a “holy grail” strain for its power and prominence. This indica-dominant flower offers dreamy euphoria paired with a relaxed focus and creative calm effects. It has been known to alleviate ongoing physical discomfort and an anxious mind while stimulating the appetite. Use this sun-grown strain carefully as it contains a healthy helping of THC. Flavor Profile: Basil, berry and raw cane sugar swirled with a pinch of sativa musk