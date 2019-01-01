 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Platinum OG (0.5G) Single Origin Cartridge

Platinum OG (0.5G) Single Origin Cartridge

by BLOOM FARMS

BLOOM FARMS Concentrates Cartridges Platinum OG (0.5G) Single Origin Cartridge

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Named for the metallic sheen of its crystal-coated buds, indica-dominant Platinum OG is derived from heavy-hitters like Master Kush. It delivers strong pine flavor as well as potent indica effects. An initial reserved mental uplift shifts into heavy sedative effects on the body, making it popular to address muscle tension and encourage evening relaxation and restful sleep.

About this strain

Platinum OG

Platinum OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.