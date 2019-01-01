About this product
Named for the metallic sheen of its crystal-coated buds, indica-dominant Platinum OG is derived from heavy-hitters like Master Kush. It delivers strong pine flavor as well as potent indica effects. An initial reserved mental uplift shifts into heavy sedative effects on the body, making it popular to address muscle tension and encourage evening relaxation and restful sleep.
Platinum OG
Platinum OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.