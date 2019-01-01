If you’re looking to kick back and unwind after a long day, Purple Goo is there to give you a hand. This strain is pure relaxation with a euphoric twist. Providing users with a moderate-strong heavy body sensation and a sense of spiritual uplift, Purple Goo is a great nighttime strain and works well for users who suffer from pain, stress, and depression. This is a sweet-tasting strain and has a piney, floral smell.