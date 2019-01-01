About this product
With a flowery, piney bouquet, Purple Goo delivers a sweet-tasting indica experience. Initial mental uplift shifts into a satisfying state of relaxation and sedation, making it an ideal counterbalance to tension while enhancing appetite and restful sleep. Purple Goo is a favorite among those with chronic pain, stress and insomnia.
If you’re looking to kick back and unwind after a long day, Purple Goo is there to give you a hand. This strain is pure relaxation with a euphoric twist. Providing users with a moderate-strong heavy body sensation and a sense of spiritual uplift, Purple Goo is a great nighttime strain and works well for users who suffer from pain, stress, and depression. This is a sweet-tasting strain and has a piney, floral smell.