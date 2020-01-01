About this product
The dense, popcorn-like buds of this indica cross deliver the defining traits of its ancestors Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG: a pungent diesel smell and flavor, plus potent effects that tingle and sedate. A heady rush of unfocused euphoria gradually gives way to powerfully relaxing body effects, making it a good choice for evening relaxation and thoroughly restful sleep.
