Rocket Fuel - Ultra-Premium Flower

by BLOOM FARMS

About this product

The dense, popcorn-like buds of this indica cross deliver the defining traits of its ancestors Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG: a pungent diesel smell and flavor, plus potent effects that tingle and sedate. A heady rush of unfocused euphoria gradually gives way to powerfully relaxing body effects, making it a good choice for evening relaxation and thoroughly restful sleep.

About this strain

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression. 

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.