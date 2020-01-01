Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Our latest model is styled in a luxurious rose gold finish. From the pen’s signature metal mouthpiece to its newly designed battery, this high-gloss fashion accessory emphasizes both form and function. Includes battery, 500mg cartridge, and USB charger. Everything you need to get started with a 100% lifetime guarantee.
