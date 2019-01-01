About this product
A strain as noble as its name, award-winning Royal Highness produces a lively energetic buzz paired with a calm but uplifting mood-boost. Enrobed in deep purple undertones and sparkling trichomes, this highborn indica brings peace of mind, relieves physical discomfort and whets the appetite—a superior strain as fruity and delicious as it appears. Enjoy the sweet and soothing benefits of Royal Highness any time of day.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
The award-winning Royal Highness was bred by Royal Queen Seeds. Its combination of Dancehall and Respect genetics express themselves in a nearly balanced THC:CBD ratio. The result is an active, energetic buzz that rewards consumers with a clear head along with its therapeutic qualities. The smooth flavors of Royal Highness bring to mind sweet fruit and skunky spice, making this strain an enjoyable answer to anxiety and chronic pain.