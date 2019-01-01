 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Royal Highness - Premium Sun-Grown Flower

Royal Highness - Premium Sun-Grown Flower

by BLOOM FARMS

Write a review
BLOOM FARMS Cannabis Flower Royal Highness - Premium Sun-Grown Flower

$30.00MSRP

About this product

A strain as noble as its name, award-winning Royal Highness produces a lively energetic buzz paired with a calm but uplifting mood-boost. Enrobed in deep purple undertones and sparkling trichomes, this highborn indica brings peace of mind, relieves physical discomfort and whets the appetite—a superior strain as fruity and delicious as it appears. Enjoy the sweet and soothing benefits of Royal Highness any time of day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Royal Highness

Royal Highness
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

The award-winning Royal Highness was bred by Royal Queen Seeds. Its combination of Dancehall and Respect genetics express themselves in a nearly balanced THC:CBD ratio. The result is an active, energetic buzz that rewards consumers with a clear head along with its therapeutic qualities. The smooth flavors of Royal Highness bring to mind sweet fruit and skunky spice, making this strain an enjoyable answer to anxiety and chronic pain.

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.