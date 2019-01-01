 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Sequoia CBD Mini Vapor Pen - 300MG

Sequoia CBD Mini Vapor Pen - 300MG

by BLOOM FARMS

Write a review
BLOOM FARMS Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Sequoia CBD Mini Vapor Pen - 300MG

About this product

Premium uncut CBD oil plus natural flavor* and best-in-class hardware—an amazing experience that’s ready to use out of the box. 300 mg oil (150 mg CBD) 60+% cannabinoids content Includes CBC, CBG and CBN Flavor: refreshing mint with notes of chocolate No buttons, no preheating, no waiting Optimized for vape up to 200+ puffs

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.