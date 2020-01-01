Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.125 ounces
$60.00
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Named for its iridescent hue, Silver Haze is the lustrous cross between Northern Lights and Haze. This spry sativa is a breath of fresh air first thing in the morning, offering an energetic buzz and palatable pine flavor. Silver Haze is a great strain for new cannabis consumers.
Be the first to review this product.
Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds.