Silver Haze Single Origin Cartridge 0.5g

by BLOOM FARMS

About this product

Named for its iridescent hue, Silver Haze is the lustrous cross between Northern Lights and Haze. This spry sativa is a breath of fresh air first thing in the morning, offering an energetic buzz and palatable pine flavor. Silver Haze is a great strain for new cannabis consumers.

About this strain

Silver Haze

Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds. 

 

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.