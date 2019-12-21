 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Silver OG - Premium Sun-grown

Silver OG - Premium Sun-grown

by BLOOM FARMS

Silver OG - Premium Sun-grown by BLOOM FARMS

Silver OG remains a bold, bright choice for those wanting higher THC content paired with just a pinch of CBD. With a perfectly potent balance between uplifting and relaxing, this inviting indica provides a warm, mellow feel blended with a refreshing tingly sensation from head to toe. Flavorfully fruity Silver OG also offers a welcome mental mood boost paired with calm euphoria, making it an ideal option for those seeking relief from anxious thoughts and daily stresses. Try during the day for an uplifting buzz or indulge in the early evening for a sweet, soothing end of your day. Flavor profile: Sweet, fruity aroma with a surprising savory, spicy and sour tastes

ssb1579

Very smooth. Can function on it pretty well if you use after starting a task but can also easily put you to sleep if you need help in that department. Basically, it's a very transferable strain that can fit into your day if you plan accordingly

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.