About this product

Silver OG remains a bold, bright choice for those wanting higher THC content paired with just a pinch of CBD. With a perfectly potent balance between uplifting and relaxing, this inviting indica provides a warm, mellow feel blended with a refreshing tingly sensation from head to toe. Flavorfully fruity Silver OG also offers a welcome mental mood boost paired with calm euphoria, making it an ideal option for those seeking relief from anxious thoughts and daily stresses. Try during the day for an uplifting buzz or indulge in the early evening for a sweet, soothing end of your day. Flavor profile: Sweet, fruity aroma with a surprising savory, spicy and sour tastes