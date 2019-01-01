 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Sour Diesel (0.5G) Single Origin Cartridge

Sour Diesel (0.5G) Single Origin Cartridge

by BLOOM FARMS

Sour Diesel (0.5G) Single Origin Cartridge

About this product

This energizing sativa is named for its pungently sour aroma that carries notes of citrus and sharp diesel. Also known as “Sour D,” this strain is prized for its versatility of mind-body effects: An immediately motivating and rejuvenating cerebral uplift is complemented by gentle body relaxation that won’t sedate, making it popular for both medicinal and recreational use.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.