This energizing sativa is named for its pungently sour aroma that carries notes of citrus and sharp diesel. Also known as “Sour D,” this strain is prized for its versatility of mind-body effects: An immediately motivating and rejuvenating cerebral uplift is complemented by gentle body relaxation that won’t sedate, making it popular for both medicinal and recreational use.
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.