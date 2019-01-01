About this product

Sunset OG is a suspected cross between the famed Sunset Sherbet and OG Kush. With sweet tropical notes from Sunset Sherbet and a strong, spicy taste from OG Kush, the resulting indica strain is a potent and relaxing terpene blend. Sunset OG remains true to its indica roots by offering powerful relief from physical tension with calming bodily effects and a warm, welcoming mental uplift.