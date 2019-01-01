 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sunset OG (0.5G) Single Origin Cartridge

by BLOOM FARMS

Sunset OG is a suspected cross between the famed Sunset Sherbet and OG Kush. With sweet tropical notes from Sunset Sherbet and a strong, spicy taste from OG Kush, the resulting indica strain is a potent and relaxing terpene blend. Sunset OG remains true to its indica roots by offering powerful relief from physical tension with calming bodily effects and a warm, welcoming mental uplift.

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.