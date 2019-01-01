About this product
Sunset OG is a suspected cross between the famed Sunset Sherbet and OG Kush. With sweet tropical notes from Sunset Sherbet and a strong, spicy taste from OG Kush, the resulting indica strain is a potent and relaxing terpene blend. Sunset OG remains true to its indica roots by offering powerful relief from physical tension with calming bodily effects and a warm, welcoming mental uplift.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.