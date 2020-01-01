 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Super Fruit - Premium Sun-grown

by BLOOM FARMS

This bubbly super sativa, the perfect cross between Fruit Loops and OG, satisfies with bright, bold bursts of happy euphoria and an uplifting buzz. Energizing Super Fruit is perfect for daytime use as it inspires creativity and motivation for anything on the agenda. It’s also celebrated for reducing inattention as well as physical and mental discomfort, depressed feelings and stressful or anxious thoughts. Flavor Profile: Burst of sweet fruit and citrus

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.