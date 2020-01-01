About this product

This bubbly super sativa, the perfect cross between Fruit Loops and OG, satisfies with bright, bold bursts of happy euphoria and an uplifting buzz. Energizing Super Fruit is perfect for daytime use as it inspires creativity and motivation for anything on the agenda. It’s also celebrated for reducing inattention as well as physical and mental discomfort, depressed feelings and stressful or anxious thoughts. Flavor Profile: Burst of sweet fruit and citrus