  5. Super Jack (0.5G) Single Origin Cartridge

by BLOOM FARMS

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Super Jack isn’t called super for nothing. This super sativa mixes Super Silver Haze with the renowned and forever fan-favorite Jack Herer to deliver long-lasting energy and mental clarity for all of your daytime moods and motions. Super Jack is known to inspire creativity and boasts great mood-boosting effects making it the perfect strain to propel you into positivity while calming anxiety.

About this strain

Super Jack

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A super sativa, Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.