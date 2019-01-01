About this product
Tahoe OG is a highly sought after strain for those looking for some serious rest and relaxation. Remaining one of the top nighttime strains, Tahoe OG offers the heavily calming body effects of an indica paired with the perfect pinch of stimulating sativa euphoria.
About this strain
Tahoe OG Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.