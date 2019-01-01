 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Trainwreck (0.5G) Single Origin Cartridge

by BLOOM FARMS

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Trainwreck earned its name for its irresistibly intense cerebral experience. This heavy sativa-dominant hybrid still flaunts indica flower effects, offering mood-enhancing euphoria paired with a warm, soothing body buzz. Multi-talented Trainwreck is often chosen by those seeking greater focus, uplift from stressful thoughts and alleviation of ongoing joint aches and muscle stiffness.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.