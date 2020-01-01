 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wedding Cake - Premium Sun-grown

Wedding Cake - Premium Sun-grown

by BLOOM FARMS

Write a review
BLOOM FARMS Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake - Premium Sun-grown

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wedding Cake is the delicious cross between GSC and Cherry Pie. This savory hybrid strain is rich with vanilla and sweet earth and offers a relaxed, grounding sensation. This heavenly tasting hybrid flower should be indulged in sparingly as it packs a powerful THC punch. Flavor Profile: Sweet and earthy with a dab of delectable vanilla

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.