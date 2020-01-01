Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wedding Cake is the delicious cross between GSC and Cherry Pie. This savory hybrid strain is rich with vanilla and sweet earth and offers a relaxed, grounding sensation. This heavenly tasting hybrid flower should be indulged in sparingly as it packs a powerful THC punch. Flavor Profile: Sweet and earthy with a dab of delectable vanilla
Be the first to review this product.