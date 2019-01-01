 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by BLOOM FARMS

About this product

White Rhino packs a powerful punch of physically relaxing effects and often chosen by consumers seeking superior relaxation and relief from physical discomfort. White Rhino can densley help dull aches and leave a much-appreciated mood-boost and warm euphoria.

About this strain

White Rhino

White Rhino
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Rhino is a hybrid of White Widow and an unknown North American indica strain, resulting a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.