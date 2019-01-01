 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Fire OG Shake

by Bloom Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Fire OG Shake by Bloom Cannabis

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.

About this brand

