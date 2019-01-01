First 48 by Swamp Boy Seeds is a powerful cross of notoriously strong genetic stock. Created by crossing The White and Orange Blossom Trail, First 48 explodes with pungent and alluring aromas. The White contributes a dense coating of frosty trichomes while Orange Blossom Trail adds notes of tart citrus to this sumptuous hybrid strain. First 48’s delicious flavor and generally uplifting effects make it a crowd-pleaser, even among the pickiest cannabis consumers.