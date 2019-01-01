 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
First 48 Shake

by Bloom Cannabis

First 48 Shake by Bloom Cannabis

First 48 Shake by Bloom Cannabis

About this strain

First 48

First 48

First 48 by Swamp Boy Seeds is a powerful cross of notoriously strong genetic stock. Created by crossing The White and Orange Blossom Trail, First 48 explodes with pungent and alluring aromas. The White contributes a dense coating of frosty trichomes while Orange Blossom Trail adds notes of tart citrus to this sumptuous hybrid strain. First 48’s delicious flavor and generally uplifting effects make it a crowd-pleaser, even among the pickiest cannabis consumers.

