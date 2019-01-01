 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Golden Panda Popcorn

by Bloom Cannabis

About this strain

Golden Panda

Golden Panda

Gold Panda is a cross between Golden Pineapple and Gold Nugget. This sativa-dominant hybrid has the earthiness and trichome production of Girl Scout Cookies, with light green buds that pack rich tropical and spicy notes. Like other Kush derivatives, this strain is built to fight physical discomfort, showing powerful body effects stilted by a luminous mental state brought forward by its recessive Jack Herer genetics. 

