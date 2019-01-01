Golden Panda Popcorn
Gold Panda is a cross between Golden Pineapple and Gold Nugget. This sativa-dominant hybrid has the earthiness and trichome production of Girl Scout Cookies, with light green buds that pack rich tropical and spicy notes. Like other Kush derivatives, this strain is built to fight physical discomfort, showing powerful body effects stilted by a luminous mental state brought forward by its recessive Jack Herer genetics.