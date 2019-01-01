 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. J1 Popcorn

J1 Popcorn

by Bloom Cannabis

Write a review
Bloom Cannabis Cannabis Flower J1 Popcorn

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

J1 Popcorn by Bloom Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

J1

J1
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

About this brand

Bloom Cannabis Logo