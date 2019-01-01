 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Oregon Lemons Shake

by Bloom Cannabis

About this strain

Oregon Lemons

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Archive Seed Bank brings us Oregon Lemons, a THC-dominant cross of Lemon Diesel and Face Off OG Bx1. It has pungent earthy and spicy aromas with strong citrus overtones. The flavorful smoke brings rich sour lemon notes with a slightly diesel kickback. Oregon Lemons has bright green buds with orange hairs and purple highlights.

 

