 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Shake
  5. Pineapple Trainwreck Shake

Pineapple Trainwreck Shake

by Bloom Cannabis

Write a review
Bloom Cannabis Cannabis Shake Pineapple Trainwreck Shake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pineapple Trainwreck Shake by Bloom Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple Trainwreck

Pineapple Trainwreck

Bring together the popular clear-headed effects of Pineapple Express and the pain relief qualities of Trainwreck and you get this happy sativa. Pineapple Trainwreck has an earthy aroma and a fruity flavor that usually takes more after its pineapple parent. Long-lasting and potent, this strain hits hard at first, but mellows into a state where being sociable or getting things done is possible. The buzz tends to be more mellow than active, though, so don’t be surprised if verbal activity is all you get around to.

About this brand

Bloom Cannabis Logo