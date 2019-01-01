 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pineapple Upside Down Cake

by Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis Cannabis Flower Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake by Bloom Cannabis

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake from Humboldt Seed Company sets the bar high for unique terpene profiles. The product of a vast phenotype hunt throughout Humboldt County, Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake. Its effects are immediate and rewarding, uplifting the mind and spirit. Pineapple Trainwreck parentage provides a sharp, loud aroma that is counterbalanced by Cookie Monster's indica-dominant effects. This strain is said to relax muscles, relieve tension, and improve mood all while offering a deliciously unique flavor and bouquet.   

