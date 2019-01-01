Sour Lemons Popcorn
About this product
Sour Lemons Popcorn by Bloom Cannabis
About this strain
Sour Lemons
Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Sour Lemons is a cross of Sour Pez and Joe’s Lemonade. Sour Pez influences the structure and yield, while bringing a sweet grapefruit terpene profile, and Joe’s Lemonade brings a high resin production and piney flavors. This strain may get you out of the door for your next adventure.