SPK (f.k.a. Sour Patch Kids) by Dark Heart Nursery is a sativa-dominant crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. It emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage.