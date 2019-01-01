 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Super Silver Hash Plant

by Bloom Cannabis

Super Silver Hash Plant

About this product

Super Silver Hash Plant

About this strain

Super Silver Hash Plant

Super Silver Hash Plant

Bodhi Seeds crossed Super Silver Haze and ’88 G13 Hash Plant to create Super Silver Hash Plant. Flavors and aromas include notes of fuel and a dank musk. Expect a balanced high, making this a great strain for the fans of Super Silver Haze.

About this brand

