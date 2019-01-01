White Cake #43 Popcorn
About this product
White Cake #43 Popcorn by Bloom Cannabis
About this strain
White Fire 43
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
White Fire 43 is a select phenotype of White Fire OG grown by TLC Collective in Los Angeles, CA. Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.