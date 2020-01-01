 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Flower A & B

by Bloom Yellow Bottles

Bloom Yellow Bottles Growing Nutrients Flower A & B

About this product

· Highly concentrated hybrid, buffered base nutrients · Dedicated flower cycle base nutrients · Will provide all the macro and micro nutrient the plant requires · All input ingredients are chelated and available over a wide pH range · On dilution it will pH around 5.5 – 5.8 and should remain stable (any fluctuations between 5.5 – 6.5 should be left for the system to stabilize) · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)

About this brand

We are an Australian owned and operated liquid fertilizer manufacturer fusing science with nature to give you the most advanced floriculture feed system available. Using innovative technology each product has been formulated as highly concentrated, making the application per feed very low so you can get more out of each bottle. Bloom can be utilized in any medium type or growing method and most products contain very insignificant NPK. Bloom Yellow Bottles products will never contain any banned PGRs, are highly bio-available, and all ingredients are sustainably sourced from Australia.