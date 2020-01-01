Rhiza Nova Complete Concentrate ~ Probiotics to increase your yield
by Ameret
· Promotes flower and oil development through various natural minerals and plant extracts · Will increase flower size, flower width, flower weight and stimulates essential oil production · Stimulates secondary metabolites which aid in the production of terpenoids and polyphenolic compounds · The flavors will have an extremely sweet aroma and the oil production will impress connoisseurs · The phosphorus and potassium natural minerals are extracted from plants and ancient sea beds · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
