Seaweed

by Bloom Yellow Bottles

Bloom Yellow Bottles Growing Nutrients Seaweed

· Promotes a healthy plant through natural plant extracts · Cold composted kelp promotes natural hormones, minerals and vitamins that assist the plant in stress conditions · The kelp utilised in this product survives in extreme conditions of cold temperature and grows substantially on a daily basis · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)

About this brand

We are an Australian owned and operated liquid fertilizer manufacturer fusing science with nature to give you the most advanced floriculture feed system available. Using innovative technology each product has been formulated as highly concentrated, making the application per feed very low so you can get more out of each bottle. Bloom can be utilized in any medium type or growing method and most products contain very insignificant NPK. Bloom Yellow Bottles products will never contain any banned PGRs, are highly bio-available, and all ingredients are sustainably sourced from Australia.