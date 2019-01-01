 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Blue Harvest CBD Powder - 1G - 1000mg

Blue Harvest CBD Powder - 1G - 1000mg

by blue harvest

Write a review
blue harvest Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Blue Harvest CBD Powder - 1G - 1000mg

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Extracted in pharmaceutical-grade laboratories. This organic, hemp–derived Cannabidiol is over 99% pure. 1G - 1000mg Control inflammation and enjoy your body’s ability to do more* Experience mental clarity and physical well being* Reduce stress and free your mind from anxiety* Third party lab tested, see lab results for this product here. Dosing spoon included. Store in a cool, dry place. Blue Harvest Guarantee – If you are not satisfied, return your product within 45 days for a refund. No questions asked.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

blue harvest Logo
We’re on a mission to advance human wellness by creating new knowledge around plant based remedies and improving access to earth’s purest elements. We believe it's time to start rethinking all forms of medicine. It starts, for us, with the re-introduction of the hemp plant as popular remedy. Hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) works on many ailments in so many different ways. To provide the most relief, we take inspiration from ancient traditions and infuse them with modern discipline. With processes like cold extraction, we’re carrying the torch of plant-based medicine forward. Combining quality ingredients, disciplined methods and environmentally sound practices, Blue Harvest will show the world about the relief earth can grow. Together, we’ll broaden minds and lead a wave of cultural change to support more exploration into what ancient civilizations figured out centuries ago: earth, plants, hemp, CBD… it works… it relieves… It will make us better. “...preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known” Carl Sagan, Pale Blue Dot, 1994.