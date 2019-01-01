About this product
Extracted in pharmaceutical-grade laboratories. This organic, hemp–derived Cannabidiol is over 99% pure. 1G - 1000mg Control inflammation and enjoy your body’s ability to do more* Experience mental clarity and physical well being* Reduce stress and free your mind from anxiety* Third party lab tested, see lab results for this product here. Dosing spoon included. Store in a cool, dry place. Blue Harvest Guarantee – If you are not satisfied, return your product within 45 days for a refund. No questions asked.
