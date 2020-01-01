 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Peach & Strawberry CBD Tincture 5,000mg

Peach & Strawberry CBD Tincture 5,000mg

by Blue Label Naturals

Write a review
Blue Label Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Peach & Strawberry CBD Tincture 5,000mg
Blue Label Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Peach & Strawberry CBD Tincture 5,000mg
Blue Label Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Peach & Strawberry CBD Tincture 5,000mg

$99.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Peach & Strawberry Flavored Oral or topical CBD tincture Used to help with muscle and joint discomfort, appetite balance, promoting a restful night of sleep, relaxation, and managing the stress and anxiety of everyday life Naturally flavored 99.99% pure CBD isolate Bottle size: 60mL Available Strengths: 1,000mg | 2,500mg | 5,000mg | 10,000mg

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Blue Label Naturals Logo
Our mission at Blue Label Naturals is simple -- to manufacture the highest-quality CBD products using the purest and most natural ingredients available and then distribute these products at the lowest prices possible. We are true believers in the numerous benefits of CBD, and therefore want our products to be easily accessible for any potential customers. We stand by our products 100%, by testing every product for potency, residual pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents and microbial impurities to insure the highest level of customer safety and satisfaction. All Blue Label Naturals products are guaranteed to be 100% THC-free!