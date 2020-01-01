Peppermint Candy CBG & CBD Tincture 2,000mg CBG & 3,000 mg CBD
$180.00MSRP
About this product
Oral or topical CBG, CBD & CBDV tincture Used to help with muscle and joint discomfort, appetite balance, promoting a restful night of sleep, relaxation, and managing the stress and anxiety of everyday life Naturally flavored with Terpenes 99.99% pure CBG, CBD & CBDV isolate Bottle size: 60mL Available Strengths: 500mg CBG & 1,000mg CBD, 1,000mg CBG & 2,000mg CBD, and 2,000mg CBG & 3,000mg CBD
