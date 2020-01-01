 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Sour Fruit CBD Gummies with Melatonin

Sour Fruit CBD Gummies with Melatonin

by Blue Label Naturals

$35.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Sour Fruit CBD Chewable Gummies Used to help with systemic joint and muscle discomfort, appetite balance, relaxation, and promotes a restful night of sleep Naturally flavored with Strawberry, Orange, & Lime extract Full-spectrum CBD and Melatonin (2mg per gummy) Bottle count: 30 Gummies Available Strength: 600mg

Our mission at Blue Label Naturals is simple -- to manufacture the highest-quality CBD products using the purest and most natural ingredients available and then distribute these products at the lowest prices possible. We are true believers in the numerous benefits of CBD, and therefore want our products to be easily accessible for any potential customers. We stand by our products 100%, by testing every product for potency, residual pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents and microbial impurities to insure the highest level of customer safety and satisfaction. All Blue Label Naturals products are guaranteed to be 100% THC-free!