Cherry Apple Fritter H20 Live Rosin Capsules 0.3g 30-pack

by Blue River Terpenes

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blue River™ H20 Live Rosin Capsules offer consumers authentic full spectrum cannabis experiences that can be taken orally, emptied directly onto the tongue, or dissolved in water to create to delicious tasty medicated beverage. Blue River™ H20 Live Rosin Capsule is an orally consumed concentrate created from a proprietary mechanical extraction and infusion technology. Each child-resistant glass bottle contains 30qty 10mg THC dominate veggie capsules with natural organic freeze dried plant-based color additives.

About this brand

Blue River offers the widest selection of award winning full spectrum essential oils naturally derived from whole plant cultivars. Our prices are based on grade, yield, and availability. Our pure essential oil products are designed to be used as a diluent for aromatherapy and vaporization.

