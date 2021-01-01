 Loading…

Holy Banana OG Live Rosin 1g

by Blue River Terpenes

Blue River™ Cold Cure Live Rosin is a strain specific solvent-less extract made with ice water extraction methods and advanced mechanical separation techniques. Blue River™ Cold Cure Live Rosin is made from a premium grade of trichome heads (5-6 Star / 70u-149u) harvested in controlled cold room environments from flash frozen live whole plant cannabis buds. The “Cold Cure” technique is a process that naturally homogenizes Live Rosin without heat into a shelf stable wet dab-friendly consistency that preserves a higher concentration of naturally present terpenes in the extract. Blue River™ Cold Cure Live Rosin is a connoisseur grade solvent-less extract that offers a balanced experience between flavor, effect, and potency.

Blue River offers the widest selection of award winning full spectrum essential oils naturally derived from whole plant cultivars. Our prices are based on grade, yield, and availability. Our pure essential oil products are designed to be used as a diluent for aromatherapy and vaporization.

