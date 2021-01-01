Peanut Butter Cup H20 Live Rosin Capsules 0.3g 30-pack
About this product
Blue River™ H20 Live Rosin Capsules offer consumers authentic full spectrum cannabis experiences that can be taken orally, emptied directly onto the tongue, or dissolved in water to create to delicious tasty medicated beverage. Blue River™ H20 Live Rosin Capsule is an orally consumed concentrate created from a proprietary mechanical extraction and infusion technology. Each child-resistant glass bottle contains 30qty 10mg THC dominate veggie capsules with natural organic freeze dried plant-based color additives.
About this brand
Blue River Terpenes
