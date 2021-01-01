Peanut Butter Cup Torrone 1g
Blue River™ Torrone is part of our signature series of solvent-less extracts made using our advanced mechanical separation techniques to create a custom super blend from Blue River™ Live Rosin, Blue River™ Live Snow, Blue River™ Refined Live Hash Rosin Sauce, Blue River™ Live Jelly, and Blue River™ Terpenes. This “Super Concentrate” is made with high purification standards and signature blends designed to delivery a world class authentic cannabis experience. Blue River™ Torrone has a long shelf life and will retain a “cold cure” wet badder consistency without any refrigeration. Blue River™ Torrone a signature exclusive solvent-less extract created in limited small batch releases for our die-hard connoisseur.
Blue River Terpenes
