Peanut Butter Cup Torrone 1g

by Blue River Terpenes

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Blue River™ Torrone is part of our signature series of solvent-less extracts made using our advanced mechanical separation techniques to create a custom super blend from Blue River™ Live Rosin, Blue River™ Live Snow, Blue River™ Refined Live Hash Rosin Sauce, Blue River™ Live Jelly, and Blue River™ Terpenes. This “Super Concentrate” is made with high purification standards and signature blends designed to delivery a world class authentic cannabis experience. Blue River™ Torrone has a long shelf life and will retain a “cold cure” wet badder consistency without any refrigeration. Blue River™ Torrone a signature exclusive solvent-less extract created in limited small batch releases for our die-hard connoisseur.

Blue River offers the widest selection of award winning full spectrum essential oils naturally derived from whole plant cultivars. Our prices are based on grade, yield, and availability. Our pure essential oil products are designed to be used as a diluent for aromatherapy and vaporization.

