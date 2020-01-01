Alien Cookies Cartridge 1g
by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Alien Cookies Cartridge 1g by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Alien Cookies
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Jaws Gear Genetics gave us Alien Cookies by crossing GSC with Aliendawg. It is said to have pungent earthy and vanilla flavors coming from dark colored buds that are drenched in trichomes. It is hard to find, so if you get your hands on Alien Cookies, make sure to savor every moment.