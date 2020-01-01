 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  Banana Cream Cannatela Crush

Banana Cream Cannatela Crush

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Banana Cream Cannatela Crush
Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Banana Cream Cannatela Crush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Each Blue Roots’ Cannatela Crush has been handcrafted with 100% in-house grown premium flower infused with high potency sugar crystal and all natural flavored distillate that has been created in the Blue Roots’ lab. We’ve taken this blend and packed it into a smooth smoking Cordia leaf that houses a special CRUSH capsule in the filter that’s BURSTING with flavor. Available in variety of fruity fusions, we’re sure you’ll find one to tantalize your taste buds!

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2013 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.