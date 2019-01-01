Banana OG
About this product
Banana OG is a relaxing, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid with (some say) the aroma of rotten banana peels. A hungry blend of Banana and OG Kush, adventurous consumers will appreciate the gradual onset of this strain's self-evident power (THC levels reported exceeding 25%) which usually elicits happy and thoughtful conversations and ultimately induces couch-lock and sleep.
