 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Diamond
Indica

Black Diamond

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Black Diamond

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Black Diamond by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Logo
Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2013 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.

About this strain

Black Diamond

Black Diamond
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Black Diamond is an indica marijuana strain from Northern California. It is the ideal strain for patients who need strong medication but still want to be active and sociable. A cross between Blackberry and Diamond OG, its flowers have a glittery trichome covering and purple coloring that make it a beautiful gem to look at. The strain’s aroma is musky and earthy, almost like a deep red wine. Black Diamond is known to cause fits of giggles and is a great strain for hanging out with friends or catching up on TV shows at home. This strain tends to make consumers extremely hungry, making it a good choice for those looking to increase their appetite (just make sure you have some snacks on hand).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review