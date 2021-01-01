Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Black Diamond by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
Black Diamond is an indica marijuana strain from Northern California. It is the ideal strain for patients who need strong medication but still want to be active and sociable. A cross between Blackberry and Diamond OG, its flowers have a glittery trichome covering and purple coloring that make it a beautiful gem to look at. The strain’s aroma is musky and earthy, almost like a deep red wine. Black Diamond is known to cause fits of giggles and is a great strain for hanging out with friends or catching up on TV shows at home. This strain tends to make consumers extremely hungry, making it a good choice for those looking to increase their appetite (just make sure you have some snacks on hand).
