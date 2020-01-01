 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Blue Cookies Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

About this product

As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Flavor: Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Sativa: 30% Indica: 70% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene Lineage: Blueberry x Girl Scout Cookies

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Logo
Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.