Blue Cookies Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
About this product
As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Flavor: Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Sativa: 30% Indica: 70% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene Lineage: Blueberry x Girl Scout Cookies
