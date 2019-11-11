Cannado52
on November 11th, 2019
Picked up an eighth of " Blue Glue#4 today. Most excellent!!! Hits fast and hard !! Just like I dig my rock-and-roll!!! Very stoney!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Blue Glue #4 by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
on November 11th, 2019
Picked up an eighth of " Blue Glue#4 today. Most excellent!!! Hits fast and hard !! Just like I dig my rock-and-roll!!! Very stoney!!