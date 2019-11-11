 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Glue #4

Blue Glue #4

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Blue Glue #4
Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Blue Glue #4
Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Blue Glue #4
Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Blue Glue #4
Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Blue Glue #4

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blue Glue #4 by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Cannado52

Picked up an eighth of " Blue Glue#4 today. Most excellent!!! Hits fast and hard !! Just like I dig my rock-and-roll!!! Very stoney!!

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Logo
Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.